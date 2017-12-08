WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning For Parts Of The Region  | PennDOT Crews Gearing Up | Camden County Code BlueFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old boy playing with a gun he thought was a toy shot his 6-year-old sister in the chest. Now officials are searching for the man who left it in the home.

Harrisburg police Capt. Gabriel Olivera says police were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday. They found a blood trail leading to a 6-year-old girl on the floor and her mother frantically trying to help her.

She was taken to a hospital where she’s in critical but stable condition. She’s expected to survive.

District Attorney Edward Marsico says the gun was not secured and had been stolen.

Police are searching for 24-year-old Tremayne James, who they say put the gun in the home. He’s related to the family. He faces such charges as receiving stolen property.

