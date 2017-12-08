PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The mission at WOGL’s annual Radiothon on Friday was to put smiles on the faces of patients at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Weeks ago, 3-year-old Craig wasn’t able to move his left arm which was paralyzed from a stroke, but with art therapy, the little boy painted with a shark face and is moving better every day.
The atrium at Children’s Hospital was filled with colorful, happy faces for the annual WOGL Radiothon, raising money for Child Life programs that include art, music, education and more.
“We can offer an opportunity for them to engage in normal activity, cope better with being in the hospital,” said Jessica Johnson, a therapist at the hospital.
Three-year-old Isabella Inzerillo stays busy with arts and crafts as she’s being treated for a brain tumor.
“For a while there she wasn’t smiling very much, she wasn’t feeling well, but Child Life always manages to bring a smile on her face,” said Isabella’s mother, Michelle Inzerillo.
It’s all about getting those smiles, with fun and distracting activities that are also therapeutic. The fundraising for CHOP will continue through the weekend. Last year, the Radiothon collected $310,000 for the hospital.