PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is all about traditions and that includes the foods we share with our loved ones.

In this week’s Taste With Tori, our Vittoria Woodill takes you to a Chestnut Hill bakery that’s known for its Christmas cookies and so much more. We’re talking about Bredenbeck’s Bakery in Chestnut Hill.

Owner Karen Boyd-Rohde is the granddaughter of a German pastry chef and daughter of a baker whose family took over Bredenbeck’s years ago–a time when she had to beg to learn the family ways.

“So I nagged and nagged and nagged until he put me on frying donuts and I quit,” said Karen.

But the donuts didn’t stop her. She took over the bakery in 1983 and brought it to Chestnut Hill, where all year round in every room sweets are worked on like it’s Santa’s workshop!

But there’s one sweet that’s extra special to Karen around the holidays: the Springerle Cookie.

“My mom used to have to hide the Springerle cause my dad would just sell out and she would hide them under her bed so we could have some Springerle,” said Karen.

Springerle is an anise-flavored German biscuit cookie that takes two days to make.

“They’re marinated in anise overnight, my dad and my poppop always said that was the secret,” Karen said.

