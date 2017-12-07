Filed Under:Jahlil Okafor, Local TV, Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jahlil Okafor has finally been freed from Philadelphia.

According to ESPN and The Vertical, the 76ers will ship Okafor, Nik Stauskus and a 2019 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for power forward Trevor Booker.

Okafor, the Sixers’ third-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, has only played two games this season after falling out of the team’s rotation.

Okafor asked for a trade after the Sixers announced they would not be picking up his fourth-year option.

During his two-plus seasons in Philly, Okafor averaged 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

