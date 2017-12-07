PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The legal saga of rapper Meek Mill continues.
The Philadelphia native has now formally appealed to a higher court.
Meek Mill and his defense team have asked a state higher court to revoke his probation and impose a new sentence.
Mill – whose real name is Robert Williams – has been behind bars for about a month, after Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley ordered the rap artist to prison for violating probation.
Since that time, Mill’s attorneys have fought to have him released, filing several court documents to have him released, including an emergency petition for bail with the Superior Court, which bounced it back down to Brinkely, who denied the motion — and another motion for Brinkley to remove herself from the case.
The defense has argued Brinkley has acted inappropriately in court, and alledged misconduct outside of court.
This legal battle stems from 2008 gun and drug charges.