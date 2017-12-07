By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under:Kristen Johanson, meek mill, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The legal saga of rapper Meek Mill continues.

The Philadelphia native has now formally appealed to a higher court.

Meek Mill and his defense team have asked a state higher court to revoke his probation and impose a new sentence.

Mill – whose real name is Robert Williams – has been behind bars for about a month, after Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley ordered the rap artist to prison for violating probation.

Since that time, Mill’s attorneys have fought to have him released, filing several court documents to have him released, including an emergency petition for bail with the Superior Court, which bounced it back down to Brinkely, who denied the motion — and another motion for Brinkley to remove herself from the case.

The defense has argued Brinkley has acted inappropriately in court, and alledged misconduct outside of court.

This legal battle stems from 2008 gun and drug charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch