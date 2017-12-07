By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man, convicted of sex trafficking charges, has been sentenced to a century in prison.

A federal judge has sent 36-year-old Kevino Graham to jail for 100 years for two counts of sex trafficking by force, and another count of attempted sex trafficking by force. The judge also ordered him to pay more than $640,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Graham ran two West Philadelphia establishments: one striptease club, called “Club Passions,” and the other a brothel, called “Passionate Touch.”

They say Graham and three others forced a number of young women into prostitution, threatening and torturing them repeatedly.

His co-defendant, Raffael Robinson, was convicted by a jury on one count of a similar charge and awaits his sentencing.

The two others, Brian Wright and Renato Teixeira, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and will spend time behind bars.

