PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scientists in Mongolia are making headlines for a dinosaur skeleton that no one has ever seen before.
Paleontologists have unearthed the full skeleton of a dinosaur that likely looked like this.
The dinosaur holds a striking resemblance to ducks.
Scientists say it’s the very first meat-eating, two-legged dinosaur with the ability to swim. Like many modern aquatic predators, this dinosaur’s has sleek features, ideal for finding prey in water.
The researchers say it was only 18-inches tall and roamed the earth roughly 75 million years ago.