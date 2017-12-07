Filed Under:Dinosaur Fossil, Dinosaur Skeleton, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scientists in Mongolia are making headlines for a dinosaur skeleton that no one has ever seen before.

Paleontologists have unearthed the full skeleton of a dinosaur that likely looked like this.

The dinosaur holds a striking resemblance to ducks.

Scientists say it’s the very first meat-eating, two-legged dinosaur with the ability to swim. Like many modern aquatic predators, this dinosaur’s has sleek features, ideal for finding prey in water.

The researchers say it was only 18-inches tall and roamed the earth roughly 75 million years ago.

