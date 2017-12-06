3pm- Sen. Al Franken is rumored to announce his resignation during a press conference scheduled for Thursday. The press conference comes after new sexual assault allegations were made against the Senator from Minnesota.
3:25pm- While appearing on CNN, Republican Strategist Ana Navarro accused the GOP of being the party of “Grand Old Perverts.”
3:35pm- President Trump announced that the U.S. will officially recognize Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, following through with his campaign promise. The U.S. also plans to relocate its Israeli Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
4pm- According to reports, Rep. John Conyers threatened an intern when she refused his sexual advances.
4:25pm- During a segment about sexual harassment on NBC hosted by Megyn Kelly, Alyssa Milano accused Donald Trump of stripping away women’s rights.