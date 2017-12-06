PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A few young California punk rock bands will set up shop Sunday on South Street. The music of SWMRS, The Interrupters, and The Regrettes will make for a loud last gasp of the weekend at The TLA.
For The Regrettes, their vicious blend of 50’s pop and safety-pin punk has proved a perfect vessel for 17-year-old singer Lydia Night. At a young age, she has become a symbol of feminism for her frank lyrics and general badassery.
With honest words on self-love and a swagger that would make Joan Jett proud, Night has captured some spotlight and adulation with The Regrettes debut album Feel Your Feelings Fool!
We had a chance to speak with Lydia Night this week about her musical upbringing, the #MeToo movement and much more. You can check out the full interview above or click here.