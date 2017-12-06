PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shayne Gostisbehere opened up about his journey to the NHL, his idol Pavel Bure, and his rookie year success in a new Players’ Tribune article.

Ghost wrote about his strong bond with his older sister Felicia, and how her figure skating helped him become a better skater. He talked about the moment he was drafted and how his mom tackled him.

“She flat-out tackled me onto the couch — like, a perfect wrap and take-down,” Ghost wrote.

Gostisbehere talked about his incredible rookie season, when he burst onto the scene for the Flyers in 2015.

“When I got called up in November of 2015, well … those three O.T. goals … what can I say? I was as surprised as everyone else. I just tried to drift to the slot — sort of like Bure — and wait for the puck. “After the third one, I was driving back to the hotel I was living in (because I wasn’t sure if I was going to get sent back down), and I saw one of those electronic billboards on the Walt Whitman Bridge: GHOST DOES IT AGAIN, ANOTHER GAME-WINNER. “My exact reaction was, What the f*** is happening right now?”

Ghost also wrote about his struggles last season, the incredible skills of Ivan Provorov, and how the team is still “trying to figure out our game” this season.

The Flyers snapped a 10-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Flames on Monday.