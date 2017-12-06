Filed Under:Cape May County, Local TV, Lower Township Police, Middle Township Police

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Last month was a bit rough for those who participated in “No Shave November,” but the 30-day grooming sacrifice has paid off dividends for a Middleton police officer’s fiancée who is battling cancer.

The Lower Township Police Department kept the blades and clippers away last month, raising $1,935 for Briana Pfeilmeier, the fiancée of officer Joni Frangieh.

Pfeilmeier, 25, is battling stage 3 triple negative breast cancer.

Chief William Mastriana, Capt. Martin Biersbach, Sgt. John Chew, Patrolman Corey Scheid and Patrolman Adam Hegarty of the Lower Township Police Department presented Pfeilmeier and her family with the check from the fundraiser on Tuesday.

The officers say the entire department supports her and they are keeping her and her family in their prayers.

Anyone looking to help Pfeilmeier can visit the GoFundMe page.

