PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting has left two people in critical condition on Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Sydenham Street.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.
A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.