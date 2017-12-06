MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) – A woman in Massachusetts says she’s lucky to be OK after literally being put on the hot seat.
Eighty-six-year-old Gloria Strandskov said her heated car seat burned a hole through her coat while she was driving.
The driver’s seat of her Mercedes sedan had a charred hole in it to match her coat.
The woman jokes about it now, but she said that in the moment it was a terrifying experience.
“It felt just like match had been lit on my fanny,” said Strandskov.
Mercedes is aware of the problem in some of its cars. It even agreed to pay $80 million in settlements related to the issue.
The luxury car company said it could not comment on this woman’s case.