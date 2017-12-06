PLYMOUTH MEETING (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf paid a visit to a Montgomery County middle school on Wednesday to announce changes to standardized testing in Pennsylvania.
Starting in the 2018-19 school year, the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or PSSA tests will go from three weeks to two weeks, and they will be pushed back to later in the school year.
Governor Wolf, speaking in the library of Colonial Middle School in Plymouth Meeting, says while the data gathered from the tests is important…
“They’ve interfered with the ability of students to learn,” the governor said, “and the ability of teachers to teach.”
“The stress that the kids can feel because of the time taken with these tests is something that as a parent it’s hard to watch,” said parent and school board member Cathy Peduzzi.
The new schedule removes one section from both math and language arts and reduces questions in the science assessment.