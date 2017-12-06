VENICE, Fla. (CBS) — A man fishing in Venice, Florida on Monday caught a giant loggerhead sea turtle.
However, that’s when an effort to save the turtle’s life began.
The line became tangled around the turtle’s neck and one of its fins, and it could not free itself.
That’s when a man jumped in to save the 5-foot-long turtle that weighed 300 pounds.
“At one point he reached in to get the hook out and the turtle, really fast, came and just nipped and just missed him. That would’ve taken his hand right off,” said witness Jeff Hyde. “That turtle would’ve died probably. It was wrapped around his neck, or the hook did some other damage, he probably would’ve died, but he saved him.”
After 15 minutes, the turtle was finally free and swam off.