PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bragging rights were at stake for SEPTA workers who took part in the transit agency’s annual holiday vehicle decoration contest. All eight bus districts showcased their creations at the Frankford Transportation Center.

At times you had to remind yourself that you were on a bus. That’s how elaborate the decorations were — with themes ranging from Candy Land to Silver and Gold and Gingerbread House.

“The seats have all been done in red, beautiful looking bus.”

The colors were eye-popping in the form of lollipops, presents and balloons. Aromas of cinnamon, cotton candy and woodsy pine wafted through some of the buses. Christmas trees and faux fireplaces were a common thread, though one adventurous team went a step further by including a chimney that puffed white smoke from a stack on top of the bus.

The winning team — from the Victory District — tricked out their bus in a Scooby Doo theme.

“We made a living room with a tv, the Christmas tree, we put a fireplace and a mantle, a kitchen in there, so kind of like what an RV would look like if the Scooby Doo characters lived there.”

The festive buses will be on display this Sunday in Center City.