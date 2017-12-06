GERMANY (CBS) – Now you can stay dry while riding your bicycle through any kind of bad weather.
‘MeToo’ Movement Named Time Magazine’s Person Of The Year
German inventors combined the poncho with a bicycle-mounted umbrella you can stick you head through.
It mounts on the bike frame, not the handlebars, and extends over the front of the bike.
Woman Says Heated Car Seat Burned Through Leather
You put your head into an attached waterproof hood.
The inventor admits it’s a little awkward and advises against using it in high winds.