GERMANY (CBS) – Now you can stay dry while riding your bicycle through any kind of bad weather.

German inventors combined the poncho with a bicycle-mounted umbrella you can stick you head through.

It mounts on the bike frame, not the handlebars, and extends over the front of the bike.

You put your head into an attached waterproof hood.

The inventor admits it’s a little awkward and advises against using it in high winds.

