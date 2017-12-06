PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi is not done just yet.

Cataldi has renewed his contract with Entercom Communications — the No. 1 creator of live, original, local audio in the U.S. — to remain with SportsRadio 94WIP, the company announced on Wednesday.

Cataldi has anchored the 94WIP Morning Show, Philly’s most popular sports radio morning show, since 1990 and he will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The show airs weekdays from 5:30-10:00 a.m. ET, on-air, online at www.cbsphilly.com and via the Radio.com site and app. The show also features Al Morganti, Rhea Hughes, Keith Jones and Joe Conklin. Morganti and Jones have also recently renewed their contracts with 94WIP.

“I’m honored to remain at WIP. For almost three decades, this has been my only home on the radio, and I have a great debt of gratitude to everyone associated with the station,” said Angelo Cataldi. “This also keeps alive my dream of being at WIP when the Eagles win a Super Bowl. Go, Eagles. And go, WIP.”

“We’re proud to continue our relationship with Angelo Cataldi, who for decades has been the voice of Philadelphia sports fans,” said David Yadgaroff, Entercom Philadelphia’s Senior Vice President and Market Manager. “Throughout our city’s sports ups and downs, Angelo has stood beside millions of Philly fans and we’re so happy he’ll continue doing it on 94WIP, Philadelphia’s number one sports talk radio station.”

In addition to his strong opinions on local teams, national sports figures and everything in between, Cataldi is also known for his extravagant stunts and events, the most famous being 94WIP’s annual Wing Bowl, which earlier this year celebrated its 25th anniversary.