PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, White House officials say President Donald Trump will announce his decision to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Israelis have long considered Jerusalem their capital. It is a sacred city and plays a major role in Christianity, Islam and Judaism.
Critics say such a move would derail any chance of achieving peace in the Middle East and could trigger “violence” in the region.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has asked world leaders to renounce President Trump’s plan.