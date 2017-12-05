Towing Company Boss To Pay $110,000 For Harassment Complaint

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – The owner of a New Jersey towing company has been ordered to pay $110,000 for a sexual harassment complaint.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced Monday Statewide Roadside Assistance and its owner, Neal Prasad, will pay a former company dispatcher $50,000 for emotional distress and $7,920 for lost wages. The Toms River company and its owner have also been ordered to pay $52,350 in fines.

According to a release from Division on Civil Rights Director Craig Sashihara, Prasad rubbed his body against the woman, inappropriately touched her and made lewd remarks. The former employee said Prasad also kissed her on the cheek when she refused to give him a kiss.

The former employee quit her job in 2014 and later filed a complaint with the Division on Civil Rights.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

