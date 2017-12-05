Is Your Teen Taking Risks With Their Food Allergies?

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross



By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to teens and their allergies should you be worried they aren’t taking their health seriously?

Teenagers are known to be risk-takers and in some cases they think they are immortal.

In some cases it is with drugs and alcohol, but there is one area you might not have thought about when it comes to teens and risks they are taking, their food allergies.

Behavior such as not reading food labels or knowingly eating foods labeled “may contain allergens” are relatively common.

Teens can be careless, but it gets worse among highly allergic teens.

Many of them do not always carry an epipen, or self-injectable epinephrine, the medication that is immediately needed in the case of a severe allergic reaction.

If you have a teen with severe allergies this could be a conversation that could keep them, and you, out of the emergency room.