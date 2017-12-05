Filed Under:Local TV, Shara Dae Howard
File photo (Credit: Matt Rivers)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PenTrans, an organization advocating for balanced community mobility alternatives, held their annual holiday reception on Tuesday.

The organization and Mayor Jim Kenney recognized SEPTA’s General Manager Jeffrey Knueppel for his efforts in the creation of Hub of Hope, a SEPTA suburban transportation center turned haven of hope for the homeless.

“I think the cooperation with SEPTA and the city is a tremendous approach,” said Kenney.

Beverly Harper with PenTrans says putting a spotlight on the problem of homelessness is necessary.

“The more people involved in solving the problem of homelessness the better,” she says.

Knueppel says he hopes SEPTA’s partnership with project home and the city in the Hub of Hope will be a model for other companies and cities to follow.

