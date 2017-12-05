Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem is currently closed following a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.
The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, between Bensalem and Willow Grove.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed westbound at the Bensalem interchange.
Officials have issued a detour for all westbound motorists.
The tractor-trailer was carrying steel coils, officials say.
There have been no reported injuries or transports.
Crews remain at the scene.