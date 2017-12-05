⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

Filed Under: Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem is currently closed following a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, between Bensalem and Willow Grove.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is closed westbound at the Bensalem interchange.

Officials have issued a detour for all westbound motorists.

The tractor-trailer was carrying steel coils, officials say.

There have been no reported injuries or transports.

Crews remain at the scene.

