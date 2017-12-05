K-9 Officers Graduate From Patrol Training At Penn Vet Working Dog Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was graduation day for some local law enforcement K-9s.

Six K-9 officers and their human partners were recognized for completing patrol training at Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Gray’s Ferry, including Kilo of the SEPTA transit police force.

“They will now go out as patrol dogs for their departments,” said Bob Dougherty, the law enforcement coordinator for the center. “The several departments that were here today [Tuesday] that graduated, most of them are dual purpose dogs, some of them have been trained here for narcotics or explosives, some of them will be trained by SEPTA transit for explosives. But they will all be back to working their regular street duties within a couple of days.”

Since the center opened in 2012, there have been more than 70 graduates. This is the fourth graduating class in patrol training. There have been three scent detection training graduating classes.