⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion Of Pennsylvania Turnpike In Bensalem Closed Due To Overturned Tractor-Trailer

K-9 Officers Graduate From Patrol Training At Penn Vet Working Dog Center

By John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was graduation day for some local law enforcement K-9s.

Six K-9 officers and their human partners were recognized for completing patrol training at Penn Vet Working Dog Center in Gray’s Ferry, including Kilo of the SEPTA transit police force.

“They will now go out as patrol dogs for their departments,” said Bob Dougherty, the law enforcement coordinator for the center. “The several departments that were here today [Tuesday] that graduated, most of them are dual purpose dogs, some of them have been trained here for narcotics or explosives, some of them will be trained by SEPTA transit for explosives. But they will all be back to working their regular street duties within a couple of days.”

Since the center opened in 2012, there have been more than 70 graduates. This is the fourth graduating class in patrol training. There have been three scent detection training graduating classes.

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch