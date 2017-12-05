PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your morning coffee can now be had with just a couple taps on the car dashboard screen. General Motors is releasing an app that makes shopping part of the driving experience.

A latte just the way you like it from Dunkin’ Donuts. Crispy tenders with your name on’em at Wing Stop. A table for two at TGI Fridays.

GM has partnered with a bunch of brands on the Marketplace app for its in-car touchscreen.

Order food and drink, make dinner reservations, even book a hotel room and oil change — all without pulling over.

ALSO READ: Social Media Has Major Influence On Shopping Behavior, Study Finds

It knows your location for nearby stores and learns your favorite items.

GM says it’s designed so drivers and merchants can “more safely engage.”

In a demo, it took five touches to place an order for coffee — five occasions where your eyes are potentially off the road, adding to the distraction from phones and other connected information and entertainment systems in cars.

GM is rolling out Marketplace to four million vehicles over the next year and a half.