Trenton Gets Its First Starbucks Store

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s capital city has its first Starbucks.

The store officially opened in Trenton on Monday. At times, a line of about a dozen people snaked through the store, which sits just blocks from the state capitol.

The store features colorful graffiti-style artwork depicting scenes from the city, including the statehouse.

The company says it’s is part of its initiative to invest in at least 15 underserved communities across the nation by next year.

Company officials have said their goal is to contribute to the city’s economic development and create job opportunities for local youth. Starbucks also plans to work with local minority-owned businesses to supply products for the store.

Trenton officials have said they’re excited about the store, believing it will bring foot traffic to the downtown area.

