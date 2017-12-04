The Eagles’ Good, Bad & Ugly

By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were not many things to like, and many to dislike after the Eagles’ 24-10 setback to the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field Sunday night.
The Good
- Right tackle Lane Johnson is having a great season. He did a great job on Seattle’s Michael Bennett, who seemed to be doing more talking than playing.
- The Eagles’ defensive line putting pressure on Russell Wilson almost all night.
- Defensive end Derek Barnett’s sack of Wilson in the fourth quarter.
- Wide receiver Nelson Agholor’s game-high 141 yards on seven receptions, which included the Eagles’ only touchdown.
The Bad
- Quarterback Carson Wentz misfiring in the first half. He missed a wide-open Nelson Agholor and never connected with either Zach Ertz or Alshon Jeffery, his top two targets. He was 9 of 13 for a season-low 45 yards in the first half.
- Linebacker Nigel Bradham’s holding call with the Seahawks sitting at the Eagles’ 16, which gave Seattle a first-and-10 at the 11. The next play Russell Wilson hit Jimmy Graham for 11-yard TD.
- Cornerback Ronald Darby’s interference call on second-and-7 at the Eagles’ 35. It was a 19-yard penalty.
- Cornerback Patrick Robinson’s hold on a third-and-1 at the Seattle 30 midway into the third quarter.
The Ugly
- The Eagles’ offensive output in the first half. The matched a season-low with 3 points in the first half.
- Safety Rodney McLeod getting burned by Doug Baldwin on a third-and-10 for a 48-yard reception.
- Cornerback Jalen Mills losing Tyler Lockett on a 1-yard TD that gave Seattle a 17-3 third-quarter lead.
- Linebacker Mychal Kendricks getting toasted by J.D. McKissic on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson for the clinching TD and a 24-10 lead.
- Carson Wentz’s fumble at the 1 that was bounced out of the end zone.