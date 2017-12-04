Temple University Student Found Dead At Off-Campus Apartment

BREAKING: 3 Teens Charged As Adults With Murder In Beating Death Of Homeless Man

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Temple University student has been found dead at his off-campus apartment.

Philadelphia and Temple police responding to a 911 call Saturday morning found 20-year-old James Orlando, of Reading.

The third-year business student was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city’s medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

The school released a statement saying it’s “extremely saddened” by Orlando’s death and is grieving “alongside everyone who knew James.”

Orlando is the second Temple student to die suddenly in a week. Twenty-four-year-old Michael Paytas, of Holmes, died last Monday after being found unresponsive at Paley Library. He was a fourth-year marketing major.

