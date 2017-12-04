Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission Is Asking For Holiday Cards For The Homeless

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s largest emergency shelter for the homeless is asking the community for help as the holidays near.

The Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is hoping you’ll consider sending holiday greetings to the hundreds of homeless who pass through the organization’s doors at 13th and Vine streets in the coming weeks.

“The basic concept is that you already write Christmas cards to your loved ones, so why don’t you put one of our guests onto your Christmas card list,” says Mission’s Development Director Rosalyn Forbes. “Write them a thoughtful, heartfelt message reminding them that they are loved, they are cared for, that someone is out there thinking and praying about them.”

And, Forbes says, the organization is asking you to stuff $2 into the card to help cover a meal for the person at the shelter – more if you feel moved to do so.

Last year, the mission collected some 2,000 cards and hopes to equal or exceed that number.

