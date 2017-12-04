Mike Pereira: ‘Eagles Could Have Won’ Forward Pass Challenge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans were internet screaming for Doug Pederson to challenge the Russell Wilson lateral on Twitter in real-time.
Pederson never did, saying, “Real time, it looked fine. It looked legit. We didn’t get all the necessary looks.”
Mike Pereira, the rules analyst at FOX Sports, says the lateral was indeed a forward pass and the Eagles “could have won” the challenge.
If Pederson did challenge and the Eagles won, it would have forced a Seattle punt. The Eagles would have gotten the ball back with about 10 minutes remaining, trailing 17-10.
The challenge never happened and Seattle marched down the field, scoring their third touchdown of the game, sealing the deal for the 24-10 win.