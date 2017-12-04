Coast Guard Rescues 92-Year-Old Man Off Atlantic City Coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has rescued a 92-year-old man who was having problems with his heart aboard his fishing boat off the coast of Atlantic City.
Police Find Young Seal Injured In Shark Attack
The Coast Guard said its personnel got word Sunday that the unidentified man was experiencing “cardiac issues” 5 miles off the Atlantic City’s coast.
The man was taken ashore and transported to an Atlantic City hospital.
‘House Of Cards’ Continues Production Without Kevin Spacey
The Coast Guard says he was stable.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)