Coast Guard Rescues 92-Year-Old Man Off Atlantic City Coast

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has rescued a 92-year-old man who was having problems with his heart aboard his fishing boat off the coast of Atlantic City.

The Coast Guard said its personnel got word Sunday that the unidentified man was experiencing “cardiac issues” 5 miles off the Atlantic City’s coast.

The man was taken ashore and transported to an Atlantic City hospital.

The Coast Guard says he was stable.

