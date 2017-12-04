Carson Wentz’s Ridiculous 51-Yard Completion To Nelson Agholor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz certainly didn’t have his best game on Sunday night in Seattle, but this throw — and drive — is worth highlighting.
With the Eagles trailing 17-3 to start the fourth quarter, while under duress, Wentz found Nelson Agholor for a seemingly impossible 51-yard completion.
“This is unbelievable,” said NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth. “Watch this throw — falling down, getting tackled, and gets it about 45 yards down the field. I don’t think that Byron Maxwell thought he could throw it that far from that position. Holy smokes, what a play!”
A few plays later, Wentz found Agholor for a touchdown, giving the Eagles new life.
The Seahawks answered and the Eagles lost 24-10, their first loss since September 17th. Wentz finished 29-45 with 348 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT.