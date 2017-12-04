Bristol Township Police Searching For Suspect Involved In Fatal Hit-And-Run

BREAKING: 3 Teens Charged As Adults With Murder In Beating Death Of Homeless Man

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Bristol Township are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Monday morning.

Bristol Township police responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 7 a.m. on the 2900 block of State Road in Croydon.

Witnesses told police that a white 2000 Ford Focus had driven off the road from where the victim was struck and down into a nearby ditch before the driver fled into the woods.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was transported to Aria Torresdale Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Despite help from the Bensalem Police K9 team, officers were unable to find the driver in the wooded area. Investigators believe the vehicle’s owner was not behind-the-wheel during the hit-and-run and are asking for the public’s help in identifying who the driver was.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim until his family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Tom Polistina at tpolistina135@bristoltownship.org

