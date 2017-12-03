Philadelphia Shelter Seeks Holiday Cards, Donations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest emergency shelter for the homeless in Philadelphia is launching a two-pronged plea for help as the holidays approach.

It’s the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission at 13th and Vine streets.

It serves about 400 meals daily and has 180 emergency beds for the homeless.

Rosalyn Forbes, development director for the mission, says as the organization is soliciting homemade holiday cards this year, she’s asking you to consider stuffing two bucks inside, or even more if the spirit moves you.

“I am always okay with people sending in a little more than what we’re asking for. A $1.95 sponsors one meal. So that means $4 sponsors two meals,” Forbes says. “There’s really no limit.”

Last year, the shelter collected some 2,000 cards which were distributed to homeless guests daily through Christmas Day.

She’s hoping to get at least that or more this year, adding this is the first time the organization is soliciting a donation along with a card.

More information can be found at the Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission website.