Police Arrest Imhotep Charter Football Star

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made three arrests in connection with an armed robbery at a South Philadelphia Wawa over the summer. Among those taken into custody was a four-star Penn State Football commit.

Isheem Young, 18, committed to Penn State on July 18th.

Less than two weeks later, authorities say Young entered the Wawa located on Columbus Boulavard near Tasker Street with a handgun and demanded cash from a safe.

Wawa store employee 21-year-old Quasir Wingate handed Young over more than $13,000. Young then left with the money.

Investigators would later determine Wingate was actually working with Young and 21-year-old Rafi Johnson, who drove the escape vehicle after the robbery.

Police recently located that car, which led to the arrests.

Young, Wingate and Johnson have all been charged with Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Conspiracy and related offenses.