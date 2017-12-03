PA Holds Clearance Sale As Surplus Sales Move Online

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Pennsylvania is holding a going out of business sale.

That is, the state’s surplus property store in Harrisburg is holding a clearance sale before it closes and the sale of surplus goods moves exclusively to the internet.

The state Department of General Services is having a holiday season blowout! Everything must go to the bare walls!

Well, that may be overdoing it a bit, but there will be discounts of 50 to 75 percent on items such as desks, chairs, and office supplies as Pennsylvania’s state surplus retail store in Harrisburg goes the way of a number of brick-and-mortar stores.

General Services spokesman Troy Thompson says in the future, sales of surplus goods will be via online auction only.

“We see about, maybe 25 to 40 people a week that come in there. And it’s just not as effective as the online sales have been for us,” he said.

Pennsylvania’s state surplus retail store is located at 2221 Forster St. in Harrisburg, and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sale begins Monday and runs through December 22nd. Computers are not available in this sale. All proceeds go the state’s general fund.