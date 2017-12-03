Flashpoint: Aftermath of Sexual Misconduct, DA-Elect Larry Krasner’s Transition and Bebashi Transition to Hope

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We take a look at aftermath of sexual misconduct within an organization. Longtime NBC Today Show anchor Matt Lauer is the latest high-profile figure to take a tumble from grace following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct within the workplace. How do organizations deal with the fallout? How do they change the culture?? Can the men accused redeem themselves? What do individuals who believe they may have past bad actions to deal with be proactive?

Andrea Lawful Sanders, Dr. Brandi Stewart and Gregg Feistman (credit: Cherri Gregg)

Flashpoint Host and KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Temple University professor Gregg Feistman, who is an expert in crisis communication and reputation management; Psychologist Dr. Brandi Stewart, Director of Clinical Services at Joseph J. Peters Institute and Education Advocate Andrea Lawful Sanders, who has worked for 15 years facilitating workshops and training related to racial and sexual bias.

Larry Krasner (credit: Cherri Gregg)

The Newsmaker for this week is former public defender turned civil rights attorney Larry Krasner who was elected Philadelphia District Attorney last month. Krasner has been called “one of the most progressive DA’s in the country,” and he hasn’t even taken office. Gregg and Krasner discuss the pending transition.

Gary Bell (credit: Cherri Gregg)

Finally, the “Non-Profit of the Week” is Bebashi Transition to Hope, the nation’s first HIV and AIDS service organization focused on urban communities. The organization is celebrating 32 years of service with a gala on December 9th. Click here to purchase tickets or learn more about the non-profit.

Flashpoint airs every Saturday at 9:30pm and Sunday at 8:30am on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.

