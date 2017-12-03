Father Killed, Mother And Daughter Injured In Gloucester Township Apartment Fire

BLACKWOOD, NJ. (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman and child were injured after fire tore through an apartment building overnight in Camden County, New Jersey.

Flames broke out just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Blackwood Falls Apartments along the 200 block of Washington Avenue in Blackwood.

“Unfortunately there were three injuries with one confirmed fatality,” said Harry Earle, Chief of Gloucester Township Police.

Earle says a man was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife and 10-year-old daughter were injured and taken to local hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

“Fortunately, [there was] not much extensive damage to other apartments,” Earle said. “Our hope is that residents displaced, most of them, will be able to return to their homes.”

Earle says the fire was placed under control in about 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.