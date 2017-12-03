1 Dead, 2 Injured In Pleasantville Shooting

Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Pleasantville NJ

MAYS LANDING, NJ. (CBS) — A man is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

Police say they were called to the 600 block of Tilton Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. It was there, authorities say, responding officers found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to AtlantiCare Medical Center, where 29-year-old Josue Demosthenes was pronounced dead. The two others remained hospitalized Sunday in stable condition with what authorities describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch