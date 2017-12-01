Dershowitz: ‘This is a Show of Weakness by Mueller’

PHILADELPHIA — On Friday, Professor Alan Dershowitz said Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, is no longer a useful witness for the prosecution because he pleaded guilty to lying.

He said that special counsel Robert Mueller would have much preferred to get Flynn to plead guilty to something that showed a conspiracy “but apparently there is nothing there.”

Dershowitz told The Rich Zeoli Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, “This is not a show of strength. This is a show of weakness on the part of Mueller.”

Dershowitz dismissed reports that Jared Kushner might have told Flynn to make contact regarding a United Nations Security Council vote on Israeli settlements.

“There is nothing wrong with that,” he explained. “Jared Kushner was perfectly within his rights to tell someone in the transition, ‘Hey, see if you can get the Russians to delay the vote at the UN until Trump is President.’

“There is no crime. It’s not a crime to collude. It’s not a crime to discuss. It’s only a crime to conspire, and for there to be a conspiracy there has to be illegal acts,” said Dershowitz.