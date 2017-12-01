17-Year-Old Shot As Waited For Bus; 3rd Student Shot In Week

Filed Under: Talkers

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A 17-year-old Pittsburgh boy has been shot and injured as he waited for his morning bus – the third student from his school shot this week.

Officials say the boy is a junior at Woodland Hills High School and was shot Friday. His name hasn’t been released.

Trooper Injured In Roadside Shooting Moved From ICU 

Sixteen-year-old Jerame Turner was also a junior at Woodland Hills when he was shot and killed Monday night. A 13-year-old was also shot and is expected to survive. It’s not clear where he went to school.

And 14-year-old Augustus Gray was shot Saturday and died this week. He was an eighth grader at Woodland Hills Junior/Senior High School.

Driver Crashes Into Walgreens Store In New Castle 

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the violence is unacceptable. The school superintendent says the community must come together to stop it.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch