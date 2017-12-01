Net Neutrality And The Future Of The Internet: Scroll Down, A KYW Podcast

Episode #24: The End of Net Neutrality.
The FCC is cutting the cord on Net Neutrality.
On the KYW original podcast Scroll Down, we break down what that means for you, introduce you to the major players, and lay out the timeline of any changes we might see to the free and open internet.
Here are some of the links we talked about in the show.
FCC repeal draft order on fcc.gov (TLDR; this podcast).
FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal – pay wall alert.
For Net Neutrality:
Battle For The Net
Save The Internet
Against Net Neutrality:
Reason
Tech Freedom