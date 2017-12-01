Stray Kitten May Have Exposed More Than A Dozen To Rabies

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – The state health department says more than a dozen people in three New Jersey counties may have been exposed to a kitten that tested positive for rabies.

The person who found and adopted the stray in Edison took the kitten to classes at Branford Hall Career Institute in Hamilton Township from Nov. 13 through Nov. 16. Two classmates were believed exposed.

The person also took the kitten to work at a Middlesex County hospital, but doesn’t believe anyone was exposed because it was kept in an animal carrier. The kitten also attended a Thanksgiving party in Old Bridge.

The kitten began exhibiting signs of rabies infection on Nov, 23 and was euthanized on Nov. 26.

Anyone who may have had contact should contact their local health department.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

