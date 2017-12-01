Police: Chester County Man Arrested At Newark Airport With Loaded Gun

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Authorities arrested a Chester County man at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport after a loaded semiautomatic handgun was found in his carry-on bag.
A Transportation Security Administration officer who was staffing the X-ray screener detected the weapon in the man’s backpack on Thursday. Officials say it was loaded with eight bullets.
The Landenberg, Pennsylvania, resident told TSA officials he forgot that he had the gun.
The man faces state weapons charges.
His name was not released.
