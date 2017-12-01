Good News In Battle Against Obesity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is good news in the battle against obesity.
It appears that the message to avoid sugar-sweetened beverages may be getting through.
A study in the Journal Obesity finds that healthier beverage choices are becoming more popular among the U.S. population.
The report is based on information from between 2003-2014, which found that the consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks dropped among adults.
The study information comes from Harvard University and is based on information gained from the national health and nutrition examination survey.
The data is self-reported and based on 24 hours per day record keeping.
Perhaps the most important point is that it is based on analysis of over 27,000 adults and 18,000 children.
Sugar-sweetened beverages include fruit drinks, fruit punches, sports drinks, and other sweetened beverages.