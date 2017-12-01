District Attorney-Elect Larry Krasner Announces Transition Team Leaders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s District Attorney-Elect Larry Krasner announced the leadership for his transition team.

The group includes the diverse coalitions that pushed him to an election win.

Krasner’s transition will be led by the likes of retired Pennsylvania Supreme Court Judge and former DA Ronald Castille, civil rights lawyer Michael Coard, and victims rights advocate Movita Johnson-Harrell.

“Those are the kinds of people that I need to be in a room with at this point,” said Krasner.

Krasner says Chris Woods, Co-Chair of District 1199C, and former longtime City Councilwoman Marian Tasco will chair the leadership crew, which also includes former Police Commissioner Sylvester Johnson and State Rep Joanna McClinton.

“It is a diverse group of people in every sense,” Krasner said.

His team launched Krasnertransition.com, which includes a job application portal- so far they’ve received a few hundred resumes.

“Some of them are truly remarkable,” said Krasner.

Hear the full interview with Krasner on his transition plans Saturday night at 9:30 and Sunday morning at 8:30 on Flashpoint.