District Attorney-Elect Larry Krasner Announces Transition Team Leaders

By Cherri Gregg
Filed Under: Cherri Gregg, Larry Krasner, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s District Attorney-Elect Larry Krasner announced the leadership for his transition team.

The group includes the diverse coalitions that pushed him to an election win.

Krasner’s transition will be led by the likes of retired Pennsylvania Supreme Court Judge and former DA Ronald Castille, civil rights lawyer Michael Coard, and victims rights advocate Movita Johnson-Harrell.

“Those are the kinds of people that I need to be in a room with at this point,” said Krasner.

Krasner says Chris Woods, Co-Chair of District 1199C, and former longtime City Councilwoman Marian Tasco will chair the leadership crew, which also includes former Police Commissioner Sylvester Johnson and State Rep Joanna McClinton.

“It is a diverse group of people in every sense,” Krasner said.

His team launched Krasnertransition.com, which includes a job application portal- so far they’ve received a few hundred resumes.

“Some of them are truly remarkable,” said Krasner.

Hear the full interview with Krasner on his transition plans Saturday night at 9:30 and Sunday morning at 8:30 on Flashpoint.

More from Cherri Gregg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch