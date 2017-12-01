Several Cold-Stunned Turtles Washing Up On Jersey Shore

SANDY HOOK, N.J. (CBS) — Several cold-stunned turtles have been washing up on the Jersey Shore in the past week.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says they have responded to several cold-stunned turtles coming ashore, primarily washing up on Sandy Hook beaches.
The center says that even though the turtles might look dead, they are alive, just lethargic and not moving much.
The center warns not to try to warm the animal up because it could kill them.
The center also says there could be more turtles on the coastline that have not been found.
If you do find a turtle that’s been washed up, call the center at 609-266-0538 and provide a detailed description and exact location of the animal.