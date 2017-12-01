ACCT Philly Announces Adult Dog Adoption Fees Waived For December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia announced Friday that adult dog adoption fees will be waived for the entire month of December.

The promotion is part of ACCT Philly’s debut of the #AdoptLocal awareness campaign, which stresses the importance and lifesaving impact of supporting local shelters.

And local veterinarian Joan Capuzzi is behind the campaign.

The Philadelphia-area native said, “It breaks my heart that healthy dogs in Philadelphia are being euthanized because people are buying dogs…they just need to realize the dogs truly in need of rescue are in their own backyard at ACCT Philly.”

ACCT Philly hopes to reduce the euthanasia rate of dogs by getting residents to take on a pet.

In addition, anyone that adopts “urgent dogs,” ones close immediate exit or euthanasia because of medical or behavioral issues, will be able to take those pets home for free with 40 pounds of dog food as well.

Donations can also be made, as Capuzzi is matching all donations made in December, all the way up to a total of $3,000.

The main shelter location is at 111 W Hunting Park Ave. and all regular adoption screenings and procedures still apply. There are cat adoption discount deals as well.

To help out with the #AdoptLocal campaign, adoptable pets and ACCT Philly, you can visit the website or follow ACCT Philly on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.