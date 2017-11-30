BREAKING: USGS: 5.1 Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

Police Locate Vehicle They Believe Involved In Deadly Trevose Hit-And-Run

TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lower Southampton Township say they have located the vehicle they believe was involved in the hit-and-run that left a teenage girl dead.

Police say the truck is being processed for evidence following the deadly hit-and-run on Monday night along Street Road and Philmont Avenue.

Police say the driver struck 19-year-old Jessica Kurtz and 18-year-old Will Vanarsdale as they crossed the street. Kurtz later died from her injuries.

Police say the driver did stop briefly to move the victims out of the road.

The driver is thought to be a black male in his 30s, wearing a Knicks cap and dark clothing.

Police say they are close to making an arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch