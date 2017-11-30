Philly Cabs Counter Uber And Lyft With Ride-Sharing App

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Taxis in Philadelphia are taking on ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft by launching their own app.
It’s called 215GetACab and it’s available right now via the Apple app and Google play stores.
The app is almost identical to other ride-sharing services.
Users can tap the app, locate the driver, and pay all via their phones,.
According to the app creators, riders will get the same service as the competition without the surge pricing.